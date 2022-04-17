sport, local-sport,

Corey Toole is on top of the world after making a fast start to his international sevens career. The Waratahs product leads the impact standings after the first four rounds of the World Series. He is also the equal leading tryscorer for the season, crossing for 27 tries to be level with Ireland's Terry Kennedy heading into the Vancouver leg over the Easter weekend. His tryscoring efforts also see him sit in third in the overall pointscoring. Toole continued his hot run of form in Canada as Australia won two of their three games on Sunday. He opened the scoring against Canada then scored the first two tries in Australia's win over Spain. The quarter-finals kick off on Monday morning with the final to be played at 10.58am. READ MORE Toole's latest efforts come off the back of earning another place in the Dream Team in last week's event in Singapore, where Australia collected the bronze medal. Australia are currently second in the men's standings with South Africa, who won the first three World Series events on top. It's been a whirlwind rise for Toole, who was initially on loan to the sevens program. However they were quick to snap up the speedster on a full-time deal. The new deal will ensure Toole is eligible for July's Commonwealth Games Games in Birmingham as well the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa two months later. "I'm really excited to be joining the team on a full-time basis for the remainder of the year and am grateful for this opportunity," Toole said in a statement. "Every young Rugby player dreams of eventually getting a full-time contract so at times I'm still pinching myself. I've enjoyed every minute that I've spent with the program so far and am in a privileged position to be able to play a game I love for a living. "I'd like to thank everyone who has helped put me in this position, and am looking forward to the year ahead." Men's coach John Manenti continues to be impressed with his impact. "Corey signing is a great endorsement for the program and where it's heading," Manenti said. "We want to be challenging for medals every time we compete and, in the process, develop Super players and Wallabies."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/791ea4ae-1b12-4a14-bcc0-fc6f67d80949.jpg/r0_121_3600_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg