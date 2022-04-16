Magical mark broken in Wagga Pacers Cup success

sport, local-sport,

Jack Callaghan created history on his maiden visit to Riverina Paceway as Mach Shard became the first horse to run a sub 1:50 mile rate. Sitting three back on the pegs, Mach Shard took all the shortcuts to take out the group three Wagga Pacers Cup in track record time. He took half a second off the previous mark after stopping the clock in a mile rate of 1:49.7. After drawing the inside of the second row, Callaghan was thrilled with how things panned out. "He raced really good, had a good trip and is a class horse so it all worked out," Callaghan said. Callaghan didn't even have to wait for the sprint lane to get his chances as both leader Balraj and Whereyabinboppin, who he was trailing, shifted up the track. "He travelled perfect the whole way and Jimmy (Rattray), who I was following, was always going to come to the outside if he had the chance since his horse runs up the track a bit," he said. "This bloke is as straight as a die and shot right up the inside to grab them." Mach Shard has been unplaced in five starts for trainer Belinda McCarthy this season coming off an injury lay-off but took advantage of a fast tempo to chase down Balraj and win by 2.4 metres. However Callaghan was confident he was building up to another strong performance after finishing fourth in the Miracle Mile qualifier four starts ago. "Most of his runs have been pretty good and his last run was real good," Callaghan said. "He had to pull out at the 600, copped a slight check at the 200 and only got beat a couple of lengths but we really got a good run tonight and was able to capitalise. "He hurt his back leg straight after last year's Miracle Mile and had a fair bit of time off unfortunately but he seems to have come back alright and is as sound as a bell. "He's got a couple of good years left in him." It was Mach Shard's first win since March last year. One of harness racing's brightest young stars, Callaghan couldn't help but be impressed with the Riverina Paceway circuit on his first visit to the city. And by being the first to clock a sub 1:50 mile rate "That is pretty cool," he said. "It's the first time I've been here and it's an extremely fast track. "It's definitely one of the better 1000 metre tracks I've been to. "It's just a bit far away that's all." It was a good night overall for Callaghan who also finished second in the Wagga Oaks with Come Say Hi while Artillery put in a tough effort to finish third in the Riverina Championship Entries and Geldings Final. All three are trained by McCarthy and the trip to Wagga was just two days after racing in New Zealand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/a6de8d00-c9c6-48e9-8265-1021ab1bdb2b.jpg/r2_151_2954_1819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg