Para-alpine skier Josh Hanlon wants to set his sights on establishing himself as one of the world's best sit-skiers in the wake of his incredible Winter Paralympics debut. With minimal training since taking up the sport, Hanlon just missed a top 10 finish in the giant slalom in Beijing and returned a couple of days later to deliver a stunning sixth place finish for Australia in the slalom. He's been back home for a month, spending tine with family and friends, as well visiting schools in Wagga, Weethalle and West Wyalong to talk to students about his experience. But, now an elite international athlete, the next priority is never far away. After a goal setting exercise with the national team last week, Hanlon declared a podium finish at the next Winter Paralympics, in Italy in four years time would be magic. "I think the program will change a fair bit with athletes retiring, and coaches getting changed around. It's going to be a pretty big restructure going into this next 'quad'," he said. "We had to write down goals and get ready for the next season at our program review (last week). I hadn't really thought about that yet but I'd definitely be aiming for podiums. "But to try to get into that top five at most world cup events, that would be something to aim for. "I'll just aim for consistency, definitely staying in that top 10 but hopefully pushing into that top five for a few events and hopefully snag a podium (on the world cup circuit)." MORE SPORT NEWS The Weethalle product said it took some time for his sixth place finish to sink in after the Beijing Games. But he's back in training, spending plenty of time on developing his core and upper body strength, with another more immediate sporting challenge on the horizon, representing NSW. "I've already been training and getting ready for skiing in the winter but wheelchair rugby (nationals) is coming up so I'm trying to get fitter for that," Hanlon said ahead of events in Sydney and then Queensland. "It's just plenty of gym work. Now that I've been there and done that (to the World Championships as well as the Paralympics), I know that I want to get stronger to make me better at skiing."

