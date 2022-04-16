Hart completes Riverina Championships double

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Twelve months after winning his first group one race at Riverina Paceway, Junee's Cameron Hart returned to complete the Riverina Championships double. He set a track record when Techys Angel won the inaugural mares feature race last year and was just outside that as Ideal Dan proved too strong for his rivals in the entires and geldings division this time around. Hart was also thrilled to combine with former Young trainer Jason Grimson for the win. The pair have tasted plenty of success together after both made the move to Menangle but the win at Wagga was their biggest yet. "It was good to come home and get another big win," Hart said. "It's my first group one winner with Jase and he's been a big supporter of mine over the last couple of years so it is really good. "We both moved to Sydney for bigger opportunities but it is always nice to come home for these big races and have a bit of success. "It's all going well." READ MORE Ideal Dan found the lead early from barrier four and put a gap on his rivals before Send It closed the gap late to finish 3.8 metres away. The win extends a great run for the four-year-old since moving to Menangle. He's won all four of his starts for Grimson including the Young Pacers Cup at group three level last month. "He didn't get a cushy run to run that time, he had to earn it himself," Hart said. "He's gone to another level in the last month and a half since Jase has had him and it's a real credit to him. "He's got him racing with plenty of confidence and had him spot on for tonight." Ideal Dan's win capped off a great night for the combination who took out the opening two races with MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple before Chrissy Chic won the consolation of the mares feature. Hart couldn't help rue what could have been after a disappointing heat run last week when she failed to progress after finishing eighth. "It is a little bit frustrating that we weren't racing for $100,000 with her but that is the way racing goes sometimes," he said. "It was nice to come back with her and bounce back in that race anyway."

