Victorian-based jockey Jake Duffy issued a reminder of his talent in the saddle with a winning treble at Albury on Thursday. Duffy made the day his own at Albury, riding the first three winners on the seven-race card. They weren't all hard in the market either, enjoying success on Gold Gift ($2.35), Eamonn's Memory ($9.50) and Sinamay ($6.50). The wins came for Wangaratta trainers Ben Brisbourne, Andrew Dale and Scott McIntosh. "I actually feel like Blaike McDougall so maybe it's a heads up to the trainers to give me some more steers," Duffy told Sky Racing after his third. Dale gave Duffy an '11 out of 10' for his ride on Eamonn's Memory, where he took the initiative mid-race, went to the front and kept rolling, as the three-year-old broke through for his first win at start number eight. Eamonn's Memory took out the Straight Up It Maiden Handicap (1500m). MORE SPORT NEWS Duffy guided Gold Gift to victory in the Signarama Maiden Plate (900m), while Sinamay took out a tight three-way finish to the Martins Travel Albury Benchmark 58 Handicap (2000m). Albury trainer Mitch Beer enjoyed a winning double on his home track, stretching his commanding lead in the Southern District premiership. Flying Sultan ($3.70) made it three wins from five starts with an impressive victory in the Schulz Family Class Two & Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1175m), before Buzz 'N' Joe ($8.50) won the Star Hotel Albury Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) at his stable debut. Meantime, jockey Jordan Mallyon was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist on Thursday after falling from Magic Marvel in race four. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

