Nathan Jack expects he'll need to clock a mile rate less than 1:50 to take out the Wagga Pacers Cup on Saturday night. The former Uranqunity reinsman lines up the Leeton-owned Hi Manameisjeff, who is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in one of the features of the big night of racing. Drawn in barrier four, inside Victoria Cup winner Max Delight, Jack wants to use the race as a guide of what challenges to set Hi Manameisjeff in the future. "He's a really good horse this one but I don't know where he is going to get to in the run," Jack said. "It will be interesting if he can get to the front, as that is where he runs his best races, or how he goes driven with a sit if that unfolds as at home he is as every bit as good with a sit. "It will be a good guide to see how far he is going to go in the future as it is a quality field." Nathan Jack expects he'll need to clock a mile rate less than 1:50 to take out the Wagga Pacers Cup on Saturday night. Star Major set the track record at 1:50.3 in September and only Menangle, Melton and Bendigo have faster track records. READ MORE However with a stellar line up assembled in the Wagga Pacers Cup, and a shift to the 1740 metres this year, Jack believes it's a mark that will come under fire. "It depends what the one horse (Whereyabinboppin) does as if the one horse holds up they probably will (break 1:50) as there's going to be a bit of pressure," he said. "If I were to find the front we'd give it a fair shake as it's the way Jeff races best. "Actually I can't see how they won't break it to be honest as a lot of horses of lesser ability went 53 the other day, and even a horse like Ideal Dan went 53 over the long. "If it's a good night I can't see how they won't break 1:50 as these horses are Inter Dominion quality." The 36-year-old also qualified Curly James in the group one Riverina Championships final for entires and geldings. After finishing third in his heat, and again drawing wide, Jack admitted it will be a tough task for the Kasey Kent-trained four-year-old. "It is going to be a lot tougher this week from the draw," Jack said. "He does have great gate speed but whether we use it or not this week is another thing as I don't know if we can afford to burn out, then Crunch Time will be around and they are going to run solid so I don't know if we can burn the candle at both ends this week." However he's looking forward to racing at that level at his old stomping ground. "It's still home to me and it's always good to come back there with a lot of close friends and family and be able to compete in the good races," Jack said. Instead he rates Just Hope as his best chance of success in the Wagga Oaks. After winning the Bathurst Gold Tiara at group one level last year, the filly was sent out a $71 chance before winning the NSW Oaks in February. She comes into the race after a second at group one level last time but has drawn ideally in barrier two, if the emergency fails to get a start. "I was happy with her at Bathurst as she had a hard run in the heat and it probably took its toll in the final," Jack said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b3be1f63-7018-4b89-ac07-4255ba16b4b1.jpeg/r0_851_4318_3291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg