Victoria Cup winner Max Delight has added star power to Wagga Harness Racing Club's big night on Saturday. The three-time group one winner will contest the group three $30,600 Cleanaway Wagga Pacers Cup (1740m) at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night. Max Delight has drawn barrier five in the cup, where Chris Alford will take the drive for trainer David Aiken. Max Delight is expected to start a short-priced favourite but will go up against another group one winner in Mach Shard and top-liners Balraj, I Cast No Shadow and The Mustang. Wagga Harness Racing Club chief executive Greg Gangle believes the decision to move the Pacers Cup to April has paid off immediately. "Any time you've got the Victoria Cup winner coming to Wagga is a real feather in the cap," Gangle said. MORE SPORT NEWS "I think what really appealed to a horse like him is the random barrier draw and over the short distance. "He takes the night to a whole new level and I really think it is a phenomenal field we have that is deep in talent." Max Delight tuned up for the Wagga trip with a win at Melton on Saturday night. His trip to Wagga comes just six months after downing King Of Swing to win the Victoria Cup. He also ran fourth in the Inter Dominion Final in December. Max Delight's appearance is part of a huge night of harness racing action at Wagga, where two $100,000 group one finals will be conducted of the Riverina Championships, for four and five-year-olds.

