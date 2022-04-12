sport, local-sport, jake scott, cricket, nsw, under 17, national championships, winning runs, mackay, under 19

Talented Wagga cricketer Jake Scott is off to a good start at the under 19 national championships in Mackay. Scott boasts an average of 57 after the opening three rounds, courtesy of a couple of not out finishes for the NSW under 17 team. Scott made 13 in the opening round loss to South Australia but has hit the winning runs in the past two rounds. Scott made an unbeaten 22 from 23 balls in NSW under 17's seven-wicket win over Queensland Country on Friday. NSW under 17s chased down the required 158 to win in just under 20 overs. He then made another 22 not out in Monday's Twenty20 win over ACT-NSW Country. Scott brought up the winning runs with a six to complete the 12th over. Scott's 22 not out came off just 21 deliveries. The NSW under 17 team will play their final pool game on Tuesday against Queensland Metro before finals are played later in the week. Scott is continuing on with his strong finish to the Wagga cricket season where we was named man of the match in South Wagga's grand final win after a knock of 72.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/95710ba8-98e6-4f6c-acac-abdc0e41436b.jpg/r0_187_2953_1855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg