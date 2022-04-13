ON THE PACE: Lights on ahead of big night of racing

sport, local-sport,

WAGGA is looking for some smooth sailing on their big night after a couple of issues last week. First their meeting had to be moved to Sunday due to the state of the track following a stewards inspection on Friday, before the lights went out during the preliminary for race nine. However chief executive Greg Gangle confirmed there was no issue with the lights, rather they were accidentally switched off. Gangle is confident there will be something for everyone on Saturday night with mini trotting, plenty of kids activities including jumping castles and face painting and other entertainment to complement the strong 10-race card. "This is the marquee event where we get to showcase our product on the highest stage and we're going to take advantage of it," Gangle said. "We've got a nice mix of trainers from Bathurst, Victoria and Menangle and I think is great for punters, great for fans and great for families. "I think there is something here for every demographic and that is what we are striving for with two group one races and the cup race, which I think is absolutely sensational." There were not enough entries for the Wagga Derby and Gangle admitted the potential for a new date will be re-evaluated after Saturday night. **** CAMERON Hart will make a flying trip to New Zealand to partner Majestic Cruiser in 'The Race' at Cambridge on Thursday night. Majestic Cruiser has drawn nine for Hart and former Young trainer Jason Grimson in the first slot race in Australasia. He's excited for the opportunity in the $900,000 race "There is a lot of hype around it over in New Zealand and that is building in Australia too now there's a few of us going over," Hart said. "It's really exciting and we haven't really been able to do anything in the last couple of years with the pandemic so to get the opportunity is pretty good." However will be back in time to drive heat winner Ideal Dan in the Riverina Championships final for entires and geldings on Saturday as well as Vanish Hanover in the mares feature. **** THE first of millionaire mare Frith's progeny have hit the track. Two-year-old filly Peaceful, who is by Sweet Lou, finished second on debut for owner-breeder Dianne Kelly at Menangle on Tuesday. Meanwhile Jonah Hutchinson just missed out on backing with his win with Lets Blaze on the same card, with the four-year-old finishing a half head away. **** BLAKE Micallef continues to have success in the Western Districts after winning aboard Terryrama at Bathurst last week. He also combined with father David to win at Young on Tuesday. **** WAGGA is set for a bumper night with 10 races on Easter Saturday. The first will run at 5.27pm. Coolamon also have their cup meeting on Monday. Their nine-race card starts at 12.16pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/24204980-930e-431f-99ed-849544b82b0c.jpg/r48_0_2905_1614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg