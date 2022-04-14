sport, local-sport,

Ellen Bartley is hoping seven is her lucky number on Saturday night. The Narrandera trainer has two runners engaged in feature races at Riverina Paceway and both will wear the number seven saddlecloth. Stable newcomer Island Fire Dance qualified for the group one Riverina Championships mares final after finishing third in her heat last week. After only being placed once in her last starts for former trainer Jason Grimson, Bartley was pleased she did enough to book her place. "She did a fair bit of work out the gate before getting the nice cover and did really well to stick on and run third," Bartley said. "I didn't really know what to expect as when she was in Sydney she was a really fierce racehorse but as soon Blake (Jones) got her on a helmet she really settled and was really good." Another wide draw doesn't make things any easier but Bartley is just pleased to have a runner in the group one race. "As soon as all the heats were done I quickly worked out what she was going to draw and was like gosh seven but she is in it and that's the main thing," Bartley said. "It is just exciting to have one in it." READ MORE Plans aren't set in stone for the mare in the long term, but Island Fire Dance could be the stable's lone representative in the Regional Championships next month. Bartley is hoping she can rediscover some of her form from last year, when she won four straight, including the group three Easter Egg, before picking up an issue in the Queensland Oaks. "We will see how she goes on Saturday night but we will probably look at aiming her for up for the TAB Regionals as she is only a 68," she said. Bartley also has Miss Chantilly in the Wagga Oaks. After a fourth in the NSW Oaks, Miss Chantilly had a win at Wagga before a second at Bathurst last time out. The wide draw hasn't given the stable a lot of confidence. "Hopefully it is lucky number seven as there are a few good ones inside her and it's a good actually," Bartley said. "She does like to chase them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c0af5a57-c765-4c92-b3bd-9539973219bf.jpg/r3_287_5621_3461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg