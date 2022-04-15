Smith ready to Rock in Million Dollar Chase Regional Final

sport, local-sport,

The Rock trainer Brian Smith is hoping history can repeat in the Million Dollar Chase Regional Final at Wagga on Sunday. Three years ago Smith drew barrier one against some high-credentialed Victorian opposition but managed to take the win with Ultimate Speed. This time around he's got My Boy Rockin' in the red rug looking to hold a three-pronged attack from Samantha Grenfell at bay. Smith hopes it can be a good omen and believes the start will be crucial to their chances. Especially with My Boy Rockin' performing best from the rails draw. "If we have some luck you never know what will happens," he said. "It all depends on what happens at the first corner. "He's good enough to beat them but you never know what happens." READ MORE My Boy Rockin' was just beaten in his heat last Friday after a slow beginning. He ran Kinson Bale to a nose, but didn't quite time his run right. It was the slower of the two heats with Xavien Bale clocking 30.26 seconds in the first of the heats compared to their 30.50. Smith hopes a better beginning can help show his true potential as his career continues to progress. "He'll definitely improve on his run out of box seven," he said. "Box one will suit him coming back to his home track. "He needed the run last week to have a look around again, he's pulled up alright and he's raring to go. "He had to do it hard (last week) after missing the start, which he doesn't normally do." My Boy Rockin' has been very consistent with his racing, only missing the top four in two of his last 16 starts, both times at The Meadows. However his first section is something Smith hopes will come with more top line racing. "If he could find a length early he would be a real, real top dog but that first section brings him undone," he said. Smith and wife Joanne already have one of their charges through to the semi-finals of the lucrative series after Mill Express won Temora's Regional Final on Sunday. Bouncing back from a troubled heat run, Mill Express was in a class of her own in the final. Going on to win by more than six lengths in a slick time, Smith was pleased with her efforts. "She's a good little bitch and she tries her guts out," he said. "The week before was just circumstances but she's going to Sydney on Tuesday to trial to get ready for the following week." Wagga's big Easter Sunday meeting starts at 5.46 with the feature the seventh of 11 races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3a57af90-7849-4e26-8fee-248cdbc0dec3.JPG/r0_322_6000_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg