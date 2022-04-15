sport, local-sport,

They almost conquered the best in New Zealand and now former Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson have their sights set on riches at Riverina Paceway on Saturday. The pair made a flying visit for harness racing equivalent of The Everest, The Race at Cambridge on Thursday night, where Majestic Cruiser ran a slashing second behind Self Assured in the $900,000 feature. Majestic Cruiser was initially heading to Wagga before securing a late call up and will remain in New Zealand chasing further features. Hart was thrilled with his efforts. "He ran a massive race and I'm just happy to get a result for the slotholder, his owners and Jase," Hart said. "It all worked out well. "He's just doing such a good job and keeps going to another level and will stay over (in New Zealand) for a couple more big races and hopefully go one better." READ MORE After flying back into Sydney on Friday, Hart can now turn his attention to feature races closer to home. The former Junee reinsman took out the mares group one feature last year and track record time and is looking to add the entires and gelding feature to his ever-growing feature tally. Ideal Dan was the fastest qualifier as he made it three straight wins since joining the former Young trainer. Hart is confident he's on the horse to beat. "He was really impressive in his heat and has come up with a good barrier over his main rivals," he said. "Jay Ok is a super horse and will be hard to hold out late but hopefully with the draw advantage we will give him something to chase." Hart is also aboard I Cast No Shadow in the Wagga Pacers Cup. Coming off two seconds in free-for-alls at Menangle, Hart believes he's in with a real shot. "It looks quite a strong race but I think he's the best horse in it and he's been flying," he said. "We're going in with plenty of confidence." However the only disappointment from last week's heats was Chrissy Chic. She failed to qualify for the mares group one final after finishing eighth in her heat, but Hart is confident she can bounce back. Hart will also drive MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple in the first of 10 races on Saturday. The action gets under way at 5.27pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/a066c46a-8a3b-4ffe-802d-49aa534f1cbe.jpg/r7_171_2945_1831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg