Write off Winona at your peril in group one final

She's got an impressive record and delivered a blistering finishing burst to win her heat, but Bathurst trainer-driver Bernie Hewitt is keeping expectations low with Winona Writer in the Riverina Championships Mares Group One Final on Saturday. Winona Writer brought up her seventh win from 10 career starts at Riverina Paceway last week and has only missed the placings once. That was a seventh behind Anntonia in the group one NSW Breeders Challenge last season and it's the David Thorn-trained mare that has Hewitt the most worried. "Anntonia is the measuring stick and if everything goes right in the run I can't see her getting beat if she turns up at her best so I think we are really running for second and third," Hewitt said. "But you never know in racing." Both mares are drawn off the back row in the $100,000 final on Saturday. It's in stark contrast to their last meeting, where Anntonia was out in front and Winona Writer was sitting last. READ MORE The daughter of Sportswriter was able to fly home from a similar position in her heat, but Hewitt doesn't want to be giving away too much of a start this time around. "She has done a terrific job but is paying the penalty for it," he said. "She is going to be a free-for-all mare before she learns how to race basically but that's what happens. "She's just a little trier. There is not much of her but she goes really well. "Size doesn't worry them if they've got a big heart and they have a crack." Among his other chances, Hewitt also has The Mustang returning in the Wagga Pacers Cup. Son Doug will take reins but Hewitt is happy with how he's recovered from an atrial fibrillation last time out. "He seems to be working really well but he's drawn terrible again," he said. "It's not going to be an easy one but he doesn't run a bad night. "I'm not sure how Doug is going to attack it but he's pretty limited on what he can do from there."

