Grey nomads have once again descended on Wagga for the eighth annual Stone the Crows Festival. Kicking off on Good Friday at the Australian Clay Target Association's grounds off Tasman Road, Stone the Crows is a unique event exclusively for grey nomads and those over 50 years of age, which is held over Easter. This year's festival is the first to be held since 2019, due to COVID-enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021. "There's a lot of excitement with about 800 people coming this year," festival organiser Grant Luhrs said. "We're down a bit on previous years, but that's because we've had a few COVID casualties." The seven-day festival runs until Thursday and will feature a mixture of musical entertainment. "This year, we have a legend of the country music scene, Lucky Starr, performing," Mr Luhrs said. Other entertainers at the event include contemporary country music artist Amber Lawrence, Mr Luhrs and Jim Haynes, local duo Hey Diddle Fiddle and famous ventriloquist Darren Carr. IN OTHER NEWS: "The festival also focuses on things grey nomads are interested in, because they take their hobbies with them on the road," Mr Luhrs said. "These include photography, painting, ukulele playing, makrame, disc bowls and petanque. "So we run a lot of those activities and also workshops on topics people are interested in." Of particular interest is a game known as Stoning the Crows. "We have a corrugated iron crow about one metre square in size. We use tennis balls and the aim is to stone the crow from a distance," Mr Luhrs said. "We gradually make the crow further and further away and the winner is named grand champion. "It's a novelty we've had running over the past eight years we've run the festival." Mr Luhrs and Mr Haynes have also written a song called Stoning the Crows, which talks about the festival, which they will perform on Friday night at the opening concert. There will be an open day on Monday, when all members of the public, of any age, are invited to enjoy markets and music between 10am and 2pm. "Everyone is welcome to come along for a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to charity," Mr Luhrs said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/8555ec07-5f8c-4775-98b5-1bb844f3eed4.jpg/r0_103_2953_1771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg