news, health,

As more than 20 trainee GPs come to Wagga to start their specialist training, one doctor is planning to stay for the long term. Dr Sofia Dominguez is currently training at Central Wagga Medical as part of her three-year journey to becoming a rural GP and hopes to work here long-term, developing lifelong relationships with her patients. Originally from Melbourne, Dr Dominguez initially pursued general surgery but kept coming back to general surgery, and decided that's what she wants to pursue - right here in Wagga. "It really came back to me thinking I'd be able to combine community health - that kind of lifelong relationship with your patient - with a little bit of surgery, because you've got extended skills in general practice," she said. "I really loved the variety that I could get out of general practice." Dr Dominguez has been visiting the Riverina for over a decade, first to visit her now-husband's family farm in Tarcutta and eventually coming back to the region permanently to study at Notre Dame's clinical school. "It was just the best experience," she said of her time studying. "It was a small cohort, we got to know all of the other doctors and specialists that were helping train us as medical students and I really couldn't imagine going anywhere else for my internship and residency." As a trainee GP Dr Dominguez will spend a few years working in different general practices, will chose an extended skill and undertake a year of hospital work. The training will take three years on a full-time basis, and after passing three major exams she will become a fellow of the college - and a fully-fledged GP. "There's been lots of mentors and quite inspiring people that I've met along my journey and I think that's all helped me decide what I wanted to do," she said of the process so far. Dr Dominguez said that rural medicine isn't for everyone - especially those who need the fast-paced, ever-changing lifestyle of the city - but those who are committed to it will thrive and have fulfilling careers. "[Rural medicine is] not a backup plan, it's a lifestyle choice," she said. "I really think that most people when they come here on a rotation and they give it a go as young doctors, they really do enjoy being here. "The cost of living has its ups and downs but it's overall cheaper to live here, there's way less traffic ... it's just a really lovely place with a really accessible community to raise a family." IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 74 GP registrars training throughout the Murrumbidgee region. GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said local communities play an important role in helping doctors settle in and form personal networks. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Wagga Wagga," he said. "A full-time doctor training in the Murrumbidgee region will undertake on average more than 2400 consultations over a six-month period." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/2a70d642-059c-448f-804b-338f87aa76b6.jpg/r3_305_5959_3670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg