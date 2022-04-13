sport, local-sport, softball, wagga, national, championships, todd maiden, alex maiden, under 16, under 18

A GROUP of Wagga softballers will test themselves against the best at national tournaments over the next month. It starts this weekend when a number of Wagga's most promising talent will head to the under 14 nationals in Canberra, and the under 18s in Blacktown. Troy Piercy (under 23), Todd Maiden (under 18), Anneka Piercy (under 18), Alex Maiden (under 16 and 18) and Makaide Gale (under 16 and 18) will represent Softball ACT at national championships. Braith Warren (under 16), Austin Gooden (under 16), Luke Anderson (under 14 country), Harleigh Lang (under 14 country) and Ava Weir (under 14 country) will represent Softball NSW. At the end of April, Montana Kearnes will travel to Adelaide as a member of the NSW Open Women's Firestars team. Todd Maiden is looking forward to embarking on his second national championships when he lines up for ACT under 18s in Blacktown this weekend. "It's pretty exciting because I haven't been able to play one for two years due to COVID," Todd said. "It will be nice to get back out and see some familiar faces." Maiden, a catcher, said it is hard to determine how ACT expect to perform but he wants to put his best foot forward and impress for possible selection for the junior worlds. MORE SPORT NEWS "It's a bit hard to tell when you haven't played for two years. There's been a lot of development in all the states but I think as a group we'll be pretty competitive," Todd said. "The goal is always to make the next stage but I'd like to make solid contact and play as well as I can." Todd's youngster sister Alex will play at her first national championships this weekend at under 18 level, then back up a week later for the under 16s. "It's really exciting because we haven't played in a while. The last one I played at was probably the junior regionals in 2020," Alex said. Alex, who will spend her time between second base and the outfield, hopes both teams can be as competitive as possible. "We should be pretty competitive," Alex said. "I think 18s will be a lot more competitive as a group and 16s we will try to get better along the way in every game and try to compete against the teams. "My goal is just to play to the best of my ability, play the best I can." The under 23 men's nationals will be held in Victoria from April 28.

