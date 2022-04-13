sport, local-sport, coin drop, saint henry, rob wellington, albury, preview, racing, brendan ward

Albury trainer Rob Wellington is hopeful some good fortune can go the way of Saint Henry and Coin Drop on Thursday. Wellington will saddle up only the two horses at the Albury meeting and on their recent efforts he can is confident they can be competitive. Saint Henry has won four times and finished second on seven occasions - the latest when he chased home Written Advice in the Adrian Ledger Memorial (2400m) on March 25. He rises in the weights by four and a half kilograms and goes back in distance to 2000 metres for the Benchmark 58 where jockey Jason Lyon will also be in charge. Coin Drop has been in maiden grade for longer than Wellington and the six-year-old's connections would prefer starting his racing with the stable with two straight seconds. He has been runner-up five times and is yet to win in 26 starts, but has another opportunity in a suitable race for the Maiden (1175m) where jockey Nick Heywood will be aboard. Despite not being able to win a race, Coin Drop has still been able to earn $36,000 and Wellington remains optimistic he can break through. "He has run a lot of placings and just missed a few times so hopefully he gets that first win before too long," he said. MORE SPORT NEWS Saint Henry has earned just over $100,000 in prize money and looks ideally placed for his style of racing where he should be able to lead and dominate his rivals. The six-year-old has recorded two of his four victories at Albury and Wellington believes he is in with a strong chance. "It's s suitable race and the distance is right - all of his wins have been between 1600 and 2000 metres," he added. Meanwhile, prolific winning jockey Brendan Ward makes his return to the saddle from injury with some chances with his best hope resting with Who But Roo in the final race. Ward injured his leg in a race fall at the Sapphire Coast in late January. Who But Roo has only raced four times winning at his second start with Ward in the saddle at Wagga at odds of $41 in December. Trainer Mark Gee will also start recent winner Wilful Spirit in the same race. There will be seven races at Albury with the course rated a soft six.

