WAGGA swimmer Jamie Mooney is confident he can repeat his heroics from last year as he looks to secure back-to-back 100m freestyle crowns at this week's Australian Age Championships. The 17-year-old will embark on a jam-packed schedule in Adelaide, beginning with the heats of his pet event on Wednesday, and the finals that night. Mooney clocked a then personal bet 51.42 seconds to win the 16 years freestyle title on the Gold Coast last year, and will look to repeat the dose in the 17 years division. He enters the event full of confidence after claiming four gold medals at January's NSW Senior State Age Championships in Sydney. After establishing himself as a sprinter, Mooney expanded into longer distances and medley races in at the state titles, and they will be on his schedule again in Adelaide. His schedule features 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, 200m and 400m individual medley, 100m butterfly and 100m and 200m backstroke. "After the states I got some confidence and want to continue in those other events," Mooney said. OTHER NEWS "(My goals are) same as always really, the competition doesn't really change anything. I'm always just looking for personal bests and executing race plans Gennadiy (Gennadiy Labara, coach) and I are working towards. Mooney enters the 100m freestyle with the third fastest personal best (51.34), behind Jack Goyen (51.08) and Ed Sommerville (51.10). But he said his preparation has been timed to find his best in Adelaide. "If everything goes to plan and the splits are there, I definitely can (win again)," he said. "I haven't tapered since last nationals and haven't PB'ed much since then. Hopefully this is the event where it happens." Mooney confirmed he will race in the Australian Open Championships, also in Adelaide, for the second straight year next month. He will compete in 100m freestyle and 200m and 400m individual medley.

