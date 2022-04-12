sport, local-sport,

WAGGA product Ally Morphett has described her move from Greater Western Sydney to the inaugural Sydney Swans AFL side as "one of the hardest decisions of my life." East Wagga Kooringal junior Morphett, 18, was selected by the Giants with pick no.37 in last year's AFLW draft, and played six games in her debut year before illness cut short her campaign. But after meeting with the Swans, Morphett said their vision and offer convinced her to make the difficult call to make the switch to the Giants' crosstown rivals. "t was one of the hardest decisions of my life.," Morphett said. "I've been a Swans supporter my whole life, and it's an amazing opportunity to be part of an inaugural club. "When I was at Giants there was a really strong connection with the girls, and we had a great group enjoying our footy. But the opportunity and the offer I had from Swans was just too good to turn down. "Even speaking to the club when I went in for an interview, you can tell there's a great culture at the club. "It was a roller coaster ride, I'm very excited to be at the Swans but it was also really difficult to tell everyone I was leaving." A trade between the Giants and Swans will need to be reached in order for Morphett to officially move due to her age. OTHER NEWS She is one of three Giants to confirm their intent to join the Swans, along with Lisa Steane and Rebecca Privitelli. Morphett's rookie year was cut short when a bout of COVID was followed by glandular fever. "When I had COVID, because my immune system was low I got glandular fever really bad," she said. "I went home for the last couple of weeks of the season, and did absolutely nothing to get better. "I think they (Swans) want to play me mainly as a key forward, but I don't really know at this stage. "I haven't done much with them yet, just waiting until pre season starts up again and we'll figure all those things out." Giants head of women's football Briana Harvey said they were disappointed to see Morphett and Steane depart, a day after forward Privitelli informed them of her decision. "We're disappointed to see Lisa and Ally depart," she said. "But we understand that every team will be affected with player movement with four new teams again coming into the competition. "While disappointed, we look forward to our seventh season with optimism and excitement as we enter the next phase of the competition." The next AFLW season is expected to begin in August.

