New cases of COVID have jumped by almost 100 compared to yesterday's tally across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Tuesday NSW Health reported 511 new cases of the virus, made up of 469 positive rapid antigen tests and 42 positive PCR results. This is a jump of almost 100 compared to yesterday's local tally of 412. As of Tuesday there are 18 MLHD residents in hospital with COVID-19, and zero in the ICU. There are 1934 active cases of the virus within the Wagga local government area (LGA), according to the MLHD, making it the LGA with the highest number of active cases across the district. Wagga is followed by the Albury LGA, which has 1370 active cases of the virus. Across the state 15,334 new infections and 11 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the 11 people who died, nine were women and two were men. Ten were located in Greater Sydney, while one was a resident of the Central Coast. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a spokesperson said. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2545." IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1584 patients with COVID in hospitals across NSW, with 70 in the ICU and 24 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1568 patients were being cared for and 62 were in ICU. 61.2 per cent of those eligible across the state have received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. "NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder," NSW Health urged on Monday. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

