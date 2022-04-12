news, local-news,

AFTER months of anticipation, the official Wagga Wagga Monopoly board will be launched at a gala event today. Local landmarks the Victory Memorial Gardens and Wagga Beach have been given the honour of occupying the two dark blue spots allocated to Mayfair and Park Lane in the original version of the game. Keeping up the outdoor recreation theme, the green properties are Lake Albert, Collins Park and Wagga Botanic Gardens, while the least prestigious spots on the board have been given to Wollundry Lagoon and Wiradjuri Trail. Over the past few months thousands of people and businesses have had their say in compiling the full list: IN OTHER NEWS: The public are invited to meet Mr Monopoly, throw the dice on the giant Wagga Monopoly board, and get their hands on one of the first boards from 9am at Kyeamba Smith Hall, in Wagga Showground today. Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout said the launch of the Wagga version of Monopoly is very exciting. "To have a version of this iconic game designed with the input from the local community makes the appeal even greater," Cr Tout said. "I cannot wait to see the final version and share it with our community," he said. The new Wagga Edition is now available from leading toy retailers across the region including Big W, Good Games, Toyworld, Sanity, Casey's Toys, Dymocks, Nextra, Gameology, Builders Club, Wagga Wagga Tourist Parks.

