Riverina COVID tally grows by 412, state records three deaths

The Riverina has another 412 COVID-19 cases after people turned to testing on Sunday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 59 confirmed cases from PCR tests while another 353 people reported positive rapid antigen test results in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. NSW Health reported almost 13,500 new cases in the same timeframe, with more than 1500 people now being cared for in hospital. In other news: The state also recorded three deaths - two women and one man - with the loss of a person from Western Sydney, one from Taree and one from Queanbeyan. Two were aged in their 70s and one was in their 90s, NSW Health said as the organisation expressed its condolences to their families. Almost two-thirds of eligible NSW residents have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. "NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder," NSW Health urged on Monday.

