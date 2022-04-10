community,

FUSION22 Multicultural Street Festival was a buffet for the senses with delicious food, beautiful garments and traditional music from countless nations coming together for one spectacular celebration. Emceed by young change-makers Roz Hasan and Amoghavarsha, the festivities kicked off with performances from the Filipino, Indian, Samoan, Bangladeshi and Ukrainian communities. The crowd continued to pour in as attendees were greeted with a Welcome to Country followed by an address from deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon. Take a look through our official gallery for FUSION22 Multicultural Street Festival: Sand Sculptor Steve Machell was a particular hit among the crowd, completing a sculpture of the Hindu god Lord Ganesh in around 2 hours to the amazement of many. Australian artists Alice Skye, Parvyn, Chitra, Horn of Leroy and Thando kept the good times rolling with an eclectic mix of music throughout the evening. And finally, what is Fusion festival without a delicious serving of food? Lines were seemingly endless with cuisines covering everything from Syria to Spain, Sri Lanka and around the world again until the final dinner bell rang. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/36d60d2e-d8d3-4070-bb75-93fbcaac2e96.JPG/r0_253_6000_3643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg