Grenfells strike in Million Dollar Chase heats

Victorian couple Correy and Samantha Grenfell continue to have plenty of feature success on their rare ventures to Wagga. This time around they took out both heats of the Million Dollar Chase on Friday. Two years ago, with the race series not held last year due to COVID, former kennel star Tiggerlong Tonk dominated Wagga's part of the statewide series. Now it was Xavien Bale who extended his good run of form at the track to book his place in next week's Million Dollar Chase Regional final. After winning a heat of the Wagga Gold Cup last year, before finishing second in the final behind kennelmate Yozo Bale, the Victorian visitor was able to assert his authority in the early stages. He's now won two of his three starts at the track plus a second. Taking the lead down the back straight, Xavien Bale never looked like being headed. It was a quinella for trainer Samantha Grenfell with the more fancied Nikoli Bale finishing off well late. READ MORE There was no success for the local hopes with Yeah Easy and Handsome Rhino also crossing the border to secure their place in the next stage of the lucrative series. Handler Jack Strutt, who is from Wagga, hopes the win will be a confidence booster for the well-credentialed greyhound. "He was in good form back then (for the Cup) so hopefully he gets fired back up being back here," Strutt said. "It wasn't a surprise as he's got the ability but he's just down on form and down on confidence. "He stood up tonight." Kinsome Bale then ensured a perfect night for the Grenfells. However he had a fight in his hands first to see off kennelmate Werina Express, who tired to finish fifth, before just holding off My Boy Rockin'. A nose was all that split the pair, but Strutt hopes getting back to winning form will help Kinsome Bale. "He really had to dig in late but he's a super dog," he said. "It's the same (as Xavien Bale) as he's been down on confidence but he's been racing a lot stronger company than this. "Hopefully it does him the world of good." It was a much better performance than his first at Wagga after missing out on a last in the Wagga Gold Cup final last year. Wagga's Regional Final will be run on Easter Sunday with Curator and Double Mint also securing their places. Xavien Bale is the fastest qualifier after clocking 30.26 to Kinsome Bale's 30.50. While My Boy Rockin' is through to the final, The Rock trainer Brian Smith is hoping kennelmate Tom's Express and Mill Express can progress to Wentworth Park in the regional final at Temora on Sunday. Tom's Express has drawn box one after finishing third in the lone heat last week while Mill Express will start from seven. Mill Express was seventh last week with Taylor visitor Tara Swift drawing box two after winning last week. The first of 11 races at Temora starts at 5.59pm.

