Barely four months after he retired from training to focus on his health battles, Corowa's Rick Freyer has passed away aged 48. The unexpected passing of Freyer this week signals the end of an era in the Southern District Racing Association. The son of Richard Freyer had carried on a family dynasty that spanned more than 100 years, including his grandfather Jack and great grandfather Richard. He'd been strapping horses since he was 11 and had obtained his trainer's licence when he was just 18. A statement from the Corowa Race Club on Friday paid tribute. "The President and Committee of the Corowa Race Club are so very saddened at the unexpected passing of Rick Freyer this week," the club said to Freyer. "The Freyer Stable has been one of the most successful in the SDRA, as for more than a century the Freyer name has been synonymous with training race horses on the border... "Our sympathy goes out to to Rick's sister Kylie, Aunt Joy and all other family members." Freyer said before Christmas he was confident of fighting bowel cancer. Richard Freyer passed away in 2017, aged 69, after battling prostate cancer. Upon giving up training and selling his horses, Rick said he had some very fond memories of his time in racing with his father, the best of which was Leica Falcon, which ran fourth in the 2005 Melbourne Cup behind Makybe Diva. He said winning local cups as a trainer at Carrathool and Berrigan were also great memories.

