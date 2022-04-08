Riverina Paceway surface issue forces delay of group one series

sport, local-sport,

Troubles with the Riverina Paceway surface reared back up on one of the club's biggest days. The heats for the group one Riverina Championships had to be postponed due to the state of the track on Friday. Around 10 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Wagga, but the showery conditions proved too hard to overcome. Wagga chief executive Greg Gangle was disappointed with the delay. "The stewards feared we would get a couple of races in and the track would be unsuitable along the inside given the consistent drizzling weather," Gangle said. "The outside and middle of the track is fine but there was concern regarding the inside along the cones." Now the club is hopeful an improved weather forecast will allow the meeting to proceed on Sunday. READ MORE The first of 10 races has been scheduled for 4.35pm with the four features races two through five. It means those who qualify for the two group one finals will have less time to prepare with the finals to be held next Saturday. The Riverina Paceway has been plagued with surfaces problems since its opening in 2019. However the most recent renovations and resurfacing seemed to have allayed many concerns. It is the third harness racing meeting to have been affected by wet weather in the last five weeks after Leeton and Temora lost meetings last month.

