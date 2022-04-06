ON THE PACE: Big names on the way to start carnival

sport, local-sport,

Some of the biggest stables in the country will head to Riverina Paceway on Friday for the start of the Riverina Championships. There are two heats of the group one four and five-year-old feature for the mares as well as two for the entires and geldings. Wagga chief executive Greg Gangle is thrilled with the line ups. "It is really good to see a great variety of trainers coming down to support the club and the finest four and five-year-old championships in NSW," Gangle said. "We're seeing a variety of trainers, whether they be from Victoria, the Bathurst area or Menangle all coming to the Riverina and I think that bodes well and shows a lot of confidence in the product that is being offered and a lot of confidence in the track. "We're excited to host and celebrate a carnival here in Wagga." However a change in conditions this season did catch a few Victorian trainers out with their horses needing to be NSW bred to be able to take their place. Artillery will represent Belinda and Luke McCarthy's stable, Michael Stanley is represented by group one winner Soho Almasi, multiple group one winner Antonnia makes the trip for David Thorn while Paul Fitzpatrick's Jay Ok the only 120 rater among the four heats. The first five horses in each will progress to the $100,000 finals on Easter Saturday. The April 16 programme will also feature the Wagga Pacers Cup as well as the Wagga Derby and Wagga Oaks. **** JONAH Hutchinson made the trip to Menangle on Tuesday a successful one. After Blissfulday finished fourth earlier on the card, Lets Blaze rattled home to bring up his eighth career win. He set a new best mile rate of 1:53.1 in the process. **** THERE were plenty of home track success stories at Junee on Tuesday. Molly Turton arrived just in time to take out the first with Ally Rogan, while Peter McRae drove a double for Junee trainers. First he combined with Trevor White to score with Hes A Terror before Jumbo Jim brought up his first win for Trevor Allamby. However it was Sunnywithachance who took the most memorable win for Young trainer-driver Maurice Johnson with the mare the only horse to avoid trouble throughout the race. **** FORMER Junee reinsman Cameron Hart has secured a drive in New Zealand's equivalent of The Everest. Hart will partner Majestic Cruiser, who is trained by Young product Jason Grimson, in The Race at Cambridge next Thursday. Majestic Cruiser picked up a late call up for the slot race, the first of its kind in harness racing after his win at Menangle on Saturday. **** WAGGA will hold a bumper 10-race card on Friday. The four Riverina Championships heats are the features and are the last four races on the card. The first is at 12.06pm. Young then races on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/e1009337-63e7-4237-bed3-ae060a42e1ae.jpg/r7_0_2945_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg