Former Temora horseman Rickie Alchin is back for a second crack at the Riverina Championships and is confident he's bringing a better version of Crunch Time. The five-year-old finished sixth in the inaugural entires and geldings final last year but returns chasing group one success. Crunch Times comes into the race with good form, winning his last two starts at Menangle and Alchin couldn't be happier with how he comes into Friday's heats. "He's a stronger horse," Alchin said. "He parked out in 1:51 at Menangle last week and he's stronger mentally this time around as he's matured." Crunch Time is a noted good beginner but has to contend with a second row draw this time around. However Alchin is confident he is far from a one-trick pony and can overcome barrier 10. "I think the horse is going really good actually and while he is a noted front runner, he's run some really good races from behind against some strong company, particularly last winter," Alchin said. "He is a top grade horse and while it is a tough series he's going well." Alchin believes only having two heats is another benefit compared to last year. It means Crunch Time only needs to finish in the top five to qualify through to the $100,000 final on Easter Saturday. "All being well I would expect him to qualify and he can earn money in the final," he said. READ MORE Alchin is one of a number of former Riverina horsemen heading back for the series. Cameron Hart has two drives from Young product Jason Grimson. The former Junee reinsman expects good showings from both Chrissy Chic and Ideal Dan. Ideal Dan has won both of his two starts for Grimson, including the group three Young Pacers Cup last time out while Chrissy Chic was group one placed two starts back. "They are both really good horses," Hart said. "I think Chrissy Chic is probably one of the standouts in the mares race, her and Anntonia are probably the classiest two mares, and Ideal Dan I really like him as well. I think he's a good shot and his Young Cup win was really impressive so he should go well." Ideal Dan was crossed early from barrier one last time out, but Hart expects he will be better suited by a wider starting point this time around.

