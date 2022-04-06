sport, local-sport, another one, gary colvin, gabby colvin, melbourne, mcg, nick heywood, rocket tiger, wagga town plate

IT WAS a special day in more ways than one for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin on Saturday. Colvin could be seen glued to his phone in the moments leading up to Another One's big triumph at Randwick on Saturday and the reason was his daughter, Gabby. She is a member of Melbourne's AFL Women's team, who downed Brisbane Lions in a four-point thriller at the MCG on Saturday to win their way through to the grand final. Colvin and wife Karen will now head to Adelaide for the decider this week. Colvin admitted both he and his daughter copped some strange looks as they went out of their way to follow each other on Saturday. "You wouldn't believe it, here we are and the horses are ready to go into the enclosure, and I'm on my phone, watching the footy," Colvin recalled with a laugh this week. "There was about three minutes to go and they were three points up, people thought I was mad. "Gabby was out in the middle of the MCG watching the race. She got her coach's phone. She's there screaming and they were wondering what's going on." ... SUCCESS came at a cost for Wagga jockey Nick Heywood and his partner Hannah Williams on the weekend. Heywood celebrated arguably the highlight of his riding career when he pulled off another sensational ride to guide Another One to victory in the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick. It was a special moment for both jockey and connections. They had stuck by their country-based jockey despite being contacted by some leading city jockeys and he had stuck by them, despite having ridden other horses throughout the series. Heywood and Williams enjoyed the moment and, in the process, decided to forfeit the rides at the Gundagai Cup meeting on Sunday. Their decision copped them each $200 fines from stewards but I'm sure the memories from that special Saturday are priceless. ... WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is still to decide on his direct path but the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) is the goal with Rocket Tiger. The former star two-year-old made his return from injury last month with a gallant sixth in Benchmark 80 Saturday company down the straight at Flemington. Spackman has eased off Rocket Tiger since and will work out a lead-up run before the Town Plate on May 5. Spackman said Rocket Tiger will either head to a city race on Saturday week, or there are a couple of other options 10-12 days out from the Town Plate. This year's Town Plate is shaping up as a promoter's dream with Country Championship winner Another One and Rocket Tiger both headed that way. ... WAGGA sprinter Blitzar is set to step out on Friday for the first time since his scratching on the morning of the Country Championships Wild Card at Scone. Blitzar is entered in the $35,000 The Remington Orange Showcase Sprint (1000m) on Orange Cup day on Friday. Wagga trainer Chris Heywood gave Blitzar an easy time of it after he was found to be lame on race morning at Scone and is happy to have his stable star back at the races. It was either a trial at Wagga on Sunday or have a crack at the feature sprint at Orange. "At this stage he'll go," Heywood said. "I'm not worried about the wide gate because there's plenty of speed in it. I'm more concerned about the track. It's a soft five now and I'm not sure if they've got as much rain coming as we do." Joan Van Overmiere, who has won on Blitzar before, takes the ride from barrier eight in the 10-horse field. ... TOP apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller had good reason to bounce back quickly from a fall at Gundagai on Sunday. Schiller hit the 1600 metre sign and ended up on the inside of the track after being thrown from Come On Harry in the opening race at Gundagai, the Ray Silburn Class One & Maiden Plate (1700m). He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital but was released with just cuts and bruises. While he had to miss out on his remaining rides at Gundagai, and some at Hawkesbury on Tuesday, Schiller was granted a release to return to riding at Canterbury on Wednesday. On Saturday, the former Southern District champion apprentice will have his second group one ride in the $2 million Sydney Cup (3200m). Schiller takes the ride on the Joe Pride-trained Kaapfever, who has just 50 kilograms and starts from barrier eight, but is one of the bolters of the field at $151. ... WYONG apprentice jockey Anna Roper will always remember her trip to Gundagai on Sunday. Roper was having her first race ride in the last at Gundagai and managed to enjoy victory on the Tony Newing-trained Alpha Go ($6.00) in the Tooheys Extra Dry Benchmark 66 Handicap (1180m). Roper is apprenticed to Tracey Bartley. The 19-year-old had her mother trackside on Sunday to celebrate the special moment. ... WANGARATTA stayer Prince Of Helena booked his place in the Wagga Gold Cup field with victory at Gundagai on Sunday. It was part of a perfectly-formed plan from trainer Craig Weeding and connections. There had been some confusion as to whether the race carried ballot exemption for the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) but Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario has since confirmed the club will honour the exemption. ... MADDY Collins will have her first starter since her move to Melbourne on Thursday. Let's Get Animal will kick off her training career down south when he contests the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) at Kilmore. Josh Richards will take the ride. ... GALLOPS Saturday: Leeton (non-TAB) Sunday: Wagga (TAB) TROTS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Tuesday: Young (TAB) DOGS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Sunday: Temora (TAB)

