sport, local-sport,

Wet weather has caused the cancellation of Saturday's Leeton Cup meeting, but the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's 'soft 6' track for Sunday isn't a worry for Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly. Donnelly is chasing back-to-back wins with Dolphina in the heat of the Wagga Stayers Series (1800m) after winning over a mile at Albury last month. Barrier 12 isn't ideal but the extra distance will suit the Casino Prince mare, and the sting out of the track won't be a concern. "A soft track won't worry her, no, she actually likes it soft. I'm really happy with her, she's a very honest horse," Donnelly said. Dolphina has won three of 13 starts, including consecutive wins on soft tracks last winter over 1600m at Albury and then 2000m at Wagga. "She won two in a row and (the win at Wagga) was fourth up as well so it's a good pattern going into this," Donnelly said. Dolphina ($12) beat the Donna Scott pair Mulofdubai and Sharlie, who had both had her measure previously, and have both accepted in Sunday's benchmark 66 event. "It was a beautiful ride by Kayla (Nisbet, who rides on Sunday), perfect run, and I was confident she'd run well," Donnelly said. "They're consistent horses but she's probably improved a little bit more too." Donnelly also has Kembla Grange trainer Theresa Bateup's lightly raced Moon Stories (5 starts, 2 wins) is a $2.90 favourite ahead of stablemate Foxtrot Bravo. Albury trainer Mitch Beer has Wise Dragon in, which had also accepted for the $12,000 Leeton Cup. The Leeton track was rated a heavy 10 on Friday before an inspection confirmed the meeting could not go ahead. At Wagga, Donnelly also has Revellers in second up over 1200m. His three wins have been over further. And first starter Miss Kirribilli has trialled well and shouldn't be worried by a soft track but may also be better for the run. The stable's Highway Handicap winner Kitzbuhel will trial over 1000m alongside stablemate Taumata. The Donnelly stable has had 10 winners in the last 45 starts. The first of seven races at the MTC is at 1.20pm on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/fa5be23c-8545-4919-8717-b222fb19217d.jpg/r11_98_2949_1758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg