TURVEY Park's bid to return to Riverina League netball finals has received a big boost, with gun goal attack Claire Wilson set to make her club debut against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday. Wilson won last year's Marilyn Brooks Medal as the Farrer League's player of the year at Charles Sturt University last year. She will add experience to a young Bulldogs squad which finished just outside the top five last year, while Tegan Ashcroft (captain) and Megan Mattingly (player-coach) have also joined. Mattingly was captain last year and has been buoyed by trial wins over Farrer League defending champions North Wagga and The Riverina Anglican College's Tracey Gunson Shield side. She said Wilson's sharp shooting and nous around court will be a huge boost. "Her play around the court just makes her a better player as well. She's fantastic in the circle, but her leading the other girls has been great to see," Mattingly said. OTHER NEWS "We have a family connection from Corowa, and her brother and my brother have played a lot of football together. "I reached out and she said no at first, that she was giving it up, but a few weeks later I got a phone call." Mattingly said the Bulldogs needed to add experience across all areas of the court in order to be a finals hope. "We had a really new group of girls last with six of nine playing first grade for the first time," she said. We have six of them back with the experience under their belt, plus a bit more experience around them in myself, Claire and Tegan. "Picking my team was based on balance across the court. I wanted some experience in each zone to stand up and be leaders of that area, and to give myself a chance as a playing-coach to not have to be on court all the time. "From what I've seen, I see a lot of success for our season last year. We were devastated to finish just outside the top five last year, and we've got the team to do it I think.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/9c917bd7-d3b3-4f37-967d-1f3819cb26ae.jpg/r0_31_2461_1421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg