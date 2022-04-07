sport, local-sport,

After starting the season with the toughest test of all, Ag College are hoping to go on better when they travel to Tumut on Saturday. Aggies started their season with a 40-12 loss to Wagga City last week, but their performance for large parts of the clash gives new coach Tom Lamond more confidence he's got plenty to work with this season. "We were pretty happy with our game against Wagga City, especially our structure and our basic rugby, but there's still a few things to work on with our defensive combinations," Lamond said. "That will start to come once we've played a few more games together but we're really looking forward to this weekend against Tumut. "It should be a good hit out." Wagga City put two very early tries on the board but Lamond was pleased with how his team batted hard before the Boiled Lollies were able to add a couple of late tries to see the scoreline blowout. However Ag College have been forced to make four changes to the side coinciding with the start of university holidays. READ MORE Finn Walker and Ethan Brien come out of the forward pack, with Will Quirico and Bernie Ricketts taking their place, while new inside centre Miles Greenberg and fullback Jack Wood will also miss the clash. Josh Elworthy will make his debut for the club, after playing for Group Nine club Kangaroos last season, while Nick Greenberg also comes in. Tumut fell eight points short of Waratahs at Jarrah Oval to start the season. With that in mind, Lamond expects another tough test. "It was a tight game and talking to a few people I've heard it was a very physical game so we're looking forward to it," he said. In other games Wagga City are out to extend their winning start when they play CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval while Leeton takes on Griffith. Waratahs and Albury have byes.

