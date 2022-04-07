sport, local-sport,

IT'S his swansong year at a club which is close to his family's heart, and Felise Kaufusi is treating the few games he has left with Melbourne Storm as motivation to chase a third premiership. Kaufusi, along with fellow veteran Storm forward Jesse Bromwich, will leave Storm for expansion club the Dolphins from next season. The 29-year-old back rower debuted with Melbourne in 2015 and was part of their 2017 and 2020 premierships. The club also handed older brother Antonio his NRL debut, while younger brother Patrick played three games at Melbourne in 2018 and 2019. This season is shaping as another chance to chase a title, with Melbourne winning three of four games before this Saturday's clash with Canberra at Wagga. Uncertainty over whether Craig Bellamy will coach on next season is another spur driving the playing group before some players move on to other challenges. "I debuted here and have a lot of love for the Storm. They'll always have a special place in my heart and for my family," he said. "My older brother debuted here as well and my younger brother was here. It's added motivation, and I can't think of a better way to thank them for my family to try and finish on a high." Melbourne's rivalry with Canberra has grown in recent years, given the teams have clashed against each other in a handful of big matches. It began when Storm pipped the Raiders 14-12 in a 2016 preliminary final, before a late try handed Canberra a 12-10 win in a 2019 qualifying final. Melbourne saluted in a preliminary final in 2020 before going on to claim the premiership. OTHER NEWS "It's built up over the last couple of years, probably since they beat us late in a semi final down here (Melbourne) in 2019," Kaufusi said. "From there it's just been building. We've always had tough games against them and I'm sure this week will be the same." Canberra's attack is yet to click, and was hampered by errors and ill-advised offloads in last week's 25-6 loss to Manly. But Kaufusi, who will be defending a Raiders left edge full of x-factor, is expecting a tough assignment. "With (five-eighth Jack) Wighton, (centre Matt) Timoko and (back rower Hudson) Young there, it's a dangerous edge," he said. "We'll have our hands full there. We'll look at them and come up with some things to stop their shape." Kaufusi said the Storm squad is relishing a return to normality this year after spending the majority of the past two seasons based on the Sunshine Coast due to COVID. "The Sunny Coast was nice but we're still in a bubble. We're happy to be back home playing in front of our fans and sleeping in our own beds," he said. "Touch wood we're through the worst of it and we'll be playing here (Melbourne) all year."

