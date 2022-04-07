sport, local-sport,

Barellan will unveil a late recruit at Coleambally on Saturday, where the Two Blues are aiming to continue a remarkable record. Former Tuggeranong utility Jake Whyte has come on board with Barellan, who haven't lost at Coleambally Sportsground since May 6, 2017. In fact, the Two Blues have only lost one of their last seven showdowns with the Blues and Whyte boosts their prospects this week. "He's a very versatile player. He's actually been training with us since December but we were unsure with the number of guys we'd already brought on," Barellan coach Alex Lawder said. "He's another fast fella who can add speed. I think we'll play him down back but he offers flexibility because he can also play forward, on the wings, mid... that's why we were keen because he can play multiple roles." Whyte actually played against Coleambally in 2018. He was a mid season recruit for Temora but a broken wrist in his first game ended that stint all too quickly. Lawder says Barellan weren't certain Whyte could fit in their list and are rapt he stuck with them. "I did tell him that if anything else popped up I wouldn't hold any grudges (if Whyte played elsewhere) but he was adamant that he wanted to get to Barellan and play with us," Lawder said. "It's exciting. It's good that people want to come and want to play at Barellan." Barellan and Coleambally were both recently approved for four additional points this season under the Player Points System. The Two Blues are coming off an upset against The Rock-Yerong Creek last week while Coleambally were stung by a loss at Charles Sturt University. "I do expect a very fierce contest," Lawder said. "We beat them twice last year so they'll be wanting to get one back on us, and their first game at home. They've got some big seasoned bodies and some good ball movers too so they'll be ready for a big game on their home deck." Mick Lovett, Luke Paterson and Mitch Hawker are all still unavailable for Barellan this week. The Two Blues have come down to earth after last week's last second win against TRYC on a big day for the opening club. "Obviously when the pressure comes on you tend to go away from your systems and processes, so we have discussed our ball movement and we're working on little things like that," Lawder said. "The most pleasing thing is that we found a way to still get over the line. "Typically we might have fallen away or crumbled under the pressure so it shows the guys were able to find a way... we've matured a bit and the want to still be in the contest is what impresses the most."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/c02e9b08-90d4-412e-935d-eec2a1b03780_rotated_270.JPEG/r0_510_3024_2219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg