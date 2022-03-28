sport, local-sport, coleambally, barellan, player, points, system, league equalisation panel, scott oehm, afl riverina

TWO Farrer League clubs have been special dispensation for this year under the Player Points System (PPS). Last season's wooden spooners, Coleambally, and fellow Farrer south west club Barellan have both been granted an extra four points by AFL Riverina's League Equalisation Panel (LEP). The Blues and Two Blues have both been given 40 points to work with in 2022, as opposed to the standard 36 across the Farrer and Riverina Leagues. LEP chairman Scott Oehm said both clubs were able to present a valid case for points relief. "It's geographical and juniors," Oehm said. "We've had calls from other clubs too, we're working with a couple of other clubs at the moment regarding it and it's something we're going to get every year, it's as simple as that. "Particularly the smaller clubs that have to do a lot of recruiting, some of it is through no fault of their own. Others are different cases but we'll do what we do every year and look at everything on a case by case basis. "We've got to do it within the guidelines. We're allowed to do certain things at our own discretion and extra points for some of these smaller clubs is one of those things." MORE SPORT NEWS It will be the second time a Farrer League club has been granted extra points after The Rock-Yerong Creek were able to work with 38 points last year. The Magpies will now go back to the standard 36 this year. The points system has been put to good use in recent seasons with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes one Riverina League club to have their challenges last year. A change in the system, where players switching from most competitions across the country are now worth four points, up from three, is expected to put extra heat on clubs this year. Oehm admitted that change had brought about some questions. "Most of the enquiries have been about that," he said. "We get a lot of enquiries and some of them are cases that really don't stack up after we've gone through all the information. We'll help where we can, we're not about destroying footy, or footy clubs, but there are guidelines that we have to work to."

