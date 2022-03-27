sport, local-sport,

EMILY Waters couldn't have dreamt of a more ideal scenario to bring up the first race wins of her burgeoning jockey career at Saturday's Tullibigeal Cup meeting. Waters began the day by steering Miracle Knight ($3.50), trained by her father Mont, to victory in the Class B Handicap (975m) in the first race of the card. In her only other ride of the day, Waters claimed the 1600m feature aboard the Barry Molloy-trained Caszar ($3.20). "It was incredible. To ride my first-ever win for dad was the best ever, and to pull off the double in the cup was an indescribable feeling," Waters said. "We ran Miracle Knight over 1000m last week at Ardlethan (third) and he didn't quite make the trip. We were hopeful he could lead and hang on and he managed to do it. "The favourite (Acres Midnight, fourth) was out on our outside, we managed to keep him out there and hung onto the lead." Waters said the Cup unfolded the way they'd hoped, with Caszar holding on to win by a third of a length from the Connie Greig-trained Valadyium ($2 favourite). "t unfolded the way we wanted. We jumped from the outside barrier and he's a backmarker so we slotted in on the fence," Waters said. "We got out to about the 800, and he was tracking along so nicely we ran around the field and slotted in one off the fence. "When we got into the straight he responded brilliantly and kept finding which was perfect." Meanwhile, Wagga jockey John Kissick made a winning return from another lengthy injury layoff at Holbrook's Cup meeting on Saturday. At his first meeting since he broke his leg when kicked by a horse at Wagga Town Plate day almost a year ago, Kissick saluted on Cooma trainer Kevin Byrnes' Force Awakens in the Benchmark 45 Handicap (1400m). The $6 hope led throughout before holding off Andrew Dale runners Muwarrad ($4 favourite) and Wynsome Maid ($4.60). Now weighing in at around 58.5kg, Kissick has shed 10kg to get back to racing and has been forced to ditch running for swimming to maintain his fitness. "He won over 1350m two starts before and sat on the speed. On Saturday led and was going along really well on the turn, he kicked in the straight and the old boy held on," Kissick said. "He was going better than me, I was looking for an oxygen tank with about 200m out. "I was expecting it to be tough fitness wise. I've had a couple of comebacks from a long time off already now, and race fitness is different. "I've felt good at trackwork and in trials, but racing is a different story. "Hopefully I can have some luck and not get too many more injuries." Kissick intends to only ride in a couple of races per meeting in the country to gradually work his way back to his best. "I'll ease into it. The worst thing I did last time was I went too hard too early," he said. "I'll go to Hillston on Saturday and Gundagai Sunday, then see how I pull up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/2ddaab7c-9733-4338-832c-65e8f6e7054f.jpg/r0_151_1242_853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg