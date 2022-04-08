news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been transported to Wagga Base Hospital for head injuries she sustained during a crash near Sandigo. Emergency services responded to reports just after 11am on Friday that a vehicle had crashed into a tree on the Sturt Highway, southeast of the Sandigo township. Units from the Rural Fire Service, police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene where they discovered the driver, a male in his 60s, to have exited the vehicle in a stable condition. READ MORE His passenger, a woman in her 60s, was trapped inside the vehicle, requiring the assistance of respondents. She was treated for head injuries at the scene and was transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition. One paramedic at the scene stated that the crash occurred in a "hazardous" part of the road - near a blind corner - and wanted to remind drivers to take extra precautions as the wet weather continues. This is the second known crash to have occurred on the Sturt Highway on Friday, with a street sweeper rolling over near Alfredtown only two hours prior. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/c584f1d5-acd1-45fd-8568-b13a76cebef2.png/r0_304_2252_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg