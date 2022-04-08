news, local-news,

A TRUCK driver has escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle lost control and rolled on the Sturt Highway on Friday morning. Emergency services responded to the incident just after 9am. The driver, a man in his 50s, was responsive and treated by paramedics for minor injuries to his back. He was later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital and remains in a stable condition. READ MORE One unit from the Turvey Park Fire and Rescue service attended the scene, tasked with recovering the vehicle and cleaning up a small amount of spilled diesel. Forest Hill and Ladysmith Rural Fire Service units also attended, in addition to local police who were in charge of traffic control. Eastbound traffic was impacted following the incident, with respondents working to reopen the road.

