Hundreds more Riverina residents have come down with COVID-19 as the weekend got under way. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 430 fresh cases of the virus on Saturday, according to the latest data from NSW Health, released on Sunday. PCR testing returned 131 positive results for the region, while 299 cases were registered after rapid antigen tests. It comes the day after 551 new confirmed cases were announced in Friday's figures. In other news Almost 17,000 new cases and 11 deaths were announced for NSW on Sunday, and the number of patients being cared for in hospital rose to 1355. Of those, 50 are being treated in intensive care units and 19 are on ventilators. One of the deaths was that of a person aged in their 30s, NSW Health said. They had no known underlying health conditions and had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rest of the lives lost were those of one person in their 50s, one in their 70s, six in their 80s and two in their 90s. As of Friday, 17 people were admitted to MLHD hospitals for COVID treatment. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

