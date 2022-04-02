news, local-news,

The MLHD recorded 551 cases of COVID-19 over the 24 hour reporting period until 4pm on April 1. According to data released by NSW Health on Saturday morning, 139 people returned positive PCR tests and 399 RATs, and today's total sees local cases drop below 600 daily cases for the first time since Tuesday 29 March. No deaths were recorded across the Riverina in the last 24 hours. IN OTHER NEWS: That takes the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases by PCR over the past month in the MLHD to 3,039 from 13,679 total tests. Wagga LGA accounted for 1,171 of those positive cases. Across the state, there were 20,389 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday - including 11,470 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 8,919 positive PCR tests. The 8,919 positive PCR results were returned from a total of 43,510 PCR tests. NSW Health reports that 13 people died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours - seven women and six men.

