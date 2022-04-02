news, local-news,

I write in support of your correspondents Paul Cocking and Brian Pomeroy regarding the disgusting and highly dangerous condition of Holbrook and Mangoplah roads. I live near the Holbrook and Gelston Park Road intersection and I have been fearful of a tragic accident happening along this road. I, myself, narrowly missed a head-on collision with a LandCruiser on the notorious Rowan bend when this vehicle moved onto the incorrect side of the road and heading straight at me. This terrible piece of road is in a shocking state with dips and bumps all the way along its length and with trees very close to the edge, it's a recipe for a disaster! Council patches this length of road in a haphazard way and it's just not good enough. Then we have not heard council are about to start the long-awaited upgrade of Dunns Road, how long will it be until its finished? They still haven't finished re-surfacing Lloyd Road that was started around 15 years ago and is in a shocking state of despair. This is just not good enough and is endangering motorists' lives day in and day out. As I sat and listened to Anthony Albanese's budget reply speech I got the distinct impression that I was listening to Australia's next PM! In answer to Michelle Hanlon's letter regarding the free-to-air TV in Wagga Wagga Base Hospital ("Fee a bitter pill to swallow", The Daily Advertiser, March 23). I was given the information that when the televisions were installed, they were installed free of charge on the condition that the company can charge the patients $10 a day or $70 a week, which is a rip off to watch the rubbish that is mostly on it. READ MORE LETTERS: Donald Douglas and I share a desire to leave our country in better shape than we found it. We are also both concerned about the politicisation of climate change ("Climate change nothing but a political movement", The Daily Advertiser, March 30). He might consider me part of the "green movement" but I am simply a believer in science. Carbon dioxide may not be a pollutant but it is a heat-trapping gas. Science confirms that as its concentration in the atmosphere increases, largely as a result of extracting and burning fossil fuels, carbon dioxide is warming our planetary home and altering our stable climate. Reputable bodies like the CSIRO and the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirm that human-induced climate change is a scientific fact. Evidence is all around that this is already happening. Instead of being aggrieved and outraged by political ideology, we would do well to view climate change as a moral issue. Uniting in a desire to live our lives sustainably so that we can pass on a liveable planet to our children seems a positive way to move forward. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/7d8bd4e7-d32a-4b17-aed6-58d562b27795.jpg/r0_0_1104_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg