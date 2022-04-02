sport, local-sport,

Barellan coach Alex Lawder could barely contain his emotion on Saturday as the Two Blues beat The Rock-Yerong Creek 9.5 (59) to 7.12 (54) with the last kick of the game. One of their longest serving Canberra players, new dad James McCabe, marked and then booted the winning goal after the Magpies had edged ahead by a point. "On his kick, the siren went, and it went through," Lawder said. It wasn't the best thing that happened to the forward this week, but it helped celebrate the arrival of their child, another daughter, for the McCabe family. "He had a baby on Tuesday and only decided he'd play on Friday night when they were discharged from hospital," Lawder said. "It's always a fitting thing when those sort of things happen." Seven years after they re-entered the Farrer League with a heavy round one loss to the Magpies (who went on to win the 2015 flag), Barellan made a statement with the upset win to kick off the 2022 season. McCabe knew what it meant to the Barellan faithful, and Lawder does too. "It was just euphoria... I'm just ecstatic. It's such a proud moment for the club, not just seniors wining but reserves wining and the four netball grades winning. "It's a big day and what better way to start the year than with six wins." Remarkably, it was the second game decided on the siren in the opening round of the Farrer League. Despite being without a host of key players - including Liam Lupton who came out of their named side, forcing co-coach Heath Russell to return to playing - TRYC started strongly at what turned out to be the scoring end. But it was a tight affair all day with the game developing into a tense arm wrestle and a test of endurance for round one after almost eight months without footy. With new ruckman Riley Irvin dominant and assertive, Barellan sniffed an opportunity when they took a narrow lead in the second quarter were ahead again at the last break. The 'Pies rallied against the breeze in the fourth quarter to peg back Barellan's two goal lead and hit the front. But there was time enough for the Two Blues to go forward and hit McCabe, who duly delivered for a memorable opening round victory. As well as Irvin's physicality and presence, Dean Schmetzer's speed and commitment on a wing reaped rewards as he ran down a number of opponents to earn free kicks through pressure. Lawder said it was the attitude that pleased him most. "We spoke about when you're challenged, how are you going to stand up? What are you going to do?" he said. "We want to try and develop and bring back that Barellan brand from back in the day and stop with these lapses and respectable losses. "I want to bring some pride back to the club." Riley Budd was outstanding in the midfield for TRYC and the Two Blues put plenty of time into reducing his influence after half time. Club debutant Noah Budd spent time in the ruck as well as key back. The Magpies will have half a dozen players coming in next week for their home game against the Northern Jets. Barellan head to Coleambally hopeful of chasing back to back wins. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/c01a77c9-36fb-4903-9d4b-255bead7607e.jpg/r0_152_1827_1184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg