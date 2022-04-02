Reddies hold tight to take out thriller

sport, local-sport,

CSU have already won as many games as they did all of last season after holding off the returning Leeton in a thriller at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Reddies were in front of most of the clash but struggled to put the Phantoms away in their first first grade appearance since 2019. Leeton closed within one point late in the contest but Reddies co-coach Jock Crockatt was thrilled with how his team kept fighting to take a 32-31 victory. "The boys played really well, played for 80 minutes and it just shows the patterns of play we're trying to bring to the club will work if everyone does their job," Crockatt said. CSU got off to the perfect start as Crockatt scored the most unusual try of his long career as he pounced on a Phantoms pass that hit the goal post as they were trying to work back a Tyson Morgan kick. READ MORE Leeton were quick to hit back as Paul Ta'avao scored out wide only for CSU to score the next two tries. Sai Ratudradra crashed over to cut their advantage to 19-14 at the break before Leeton hit the front as Staci Richardson completed a 70-metre try after kicking ahead for himself. The teams then traded penalty goals before Reddies took advantage of some ill discipline from the Phantoms. First they were called back on their way to score for an offside penalty before CSU took advantage of a yellow card as Jacob McIntosh was able to slide over out wide to push the margin to eight points. They needed the buffer as Harry Daudravuni hit back for the Phantoms but CSU held on, despite a late penalty goal miss from Morgan. Crockatt hopes the win will be a big confidence booster. "It is going to be hard but really what I want to see is to keep that structure, keep that discipline and just play our style of footy," he said. Crockatt knows they will need it coming up against his former side Wagga City on Saturday. The Boiled Lollies have gone through the last two seasons unbeaten and kicked off their season with a 40-12 win over Ag College. Caleb Atkinson crossed for a hat-trick while Steven Tracey scored a double. With plenty of new faces in their side, stand-in captain Peter Little was pleased with how City started their campaign. "Full credit to Ag College, the young fellas really stood up and put it to us, and it's something we've been looking for, but I'm very happy," Little said.

