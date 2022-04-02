sport, local-sport,

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, jockey Nick Heywood and connections of Another One are celebrating after the gelding took out the $500,000 Country Championships final (1400m) at Randwick. After creating history with back to back wins in the SDRA qualifier, Another One has gone one better than last year in the final, storming to victory with a peach of a ride from Heywood. The $10 chance was steered to an inside run up the straight, hitting the front with 100m to go, and held on to beat the fast finishing Commando Hunt by a quarter of a length, and Amulet Street. Heywood and Another One had got further back than planned but the hoop was able to cut the corner and said he had a lap full of horse on a wet track, despite a dip at the 800m mark. "They always say about timing and last year was (a similar build up). But he's a better horse this prep. His work at home and everything like that has just been phenomenal and I knew he'd get us to the track," Heywood told Sky Racing after the win. "Full credit to Gary and his team, they look after this horse like their own son and it paid off for all the owners here today." Colvin maintained absolute faith in his horse despite the disappointment of not getting a crack at The Kosciuszko last spring. It's absolute vindication for the trainer after he and connections turned down offers early in the horse's promising career, and stuck to their guns, intent on enjoying the ride. Two SDRA Country Championship Qualifier wins, a second in one final, and now a victory in the big one, and they are riding high, evident from the trackside celebrations. It was the sixth win in Another One's 15 start career (five of them over 1400m). The Super One gelding has also had four minor placings and is now raked in $739,000 in prizemoney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/21d3a642-9f89-41b3-bd71-21834272d391.jpg/r5_18_2007_1149_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg