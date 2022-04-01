sport, local-sport,

Temora's Grace Krause and Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang have their sights set on representing Australia at the Oceania Junior Championships in July after taking out individual gold medals at the Australian Track and Field Championships this week. Krause had a brilliant week, helping steer two NSW relay teams to victory as well as winning the Under 16 women's long jump for a third gold medal. Then there was a silver in the 100m, bronze in the triple jump and, exhausted by a heavy schedule, a fourth in her 200m. By Thursday, Krause was back at school, and back down to earth. She said the amazing week only fuels her desire to succeed. "It's making me more excited because I know I can do better," Krause said. "I don't have any major events for a while but I'm hoping, if I can, to go to the Oceania Championships." Krause's program started last Saturday as the second runner in the U16 womens 4x100m relay team which won in 47.51 seconds. "It was good because I got my first gold medal and I was able to get to know some of the girls a bit more. I was able to talk to them and it made it a bit less daunting," she said. Confidence grew on Sunday when Krause went under 12 seconds in the individual 100m for the first time, coming second in 11.99, just 0.07 behind Queensland's Zara Hagan. "The 100 was definitely better than I hoped. It was a PB by about a quarter of a second. And the 200 wasn't as good as I thought. I was a bit tired from all the other stuff I'd done before," Krause said. The 14 year old had clocked an amazing 24.22 at the NSW championships last month but with the 200m on her final day of a busy program at nationals, she was fourth in 24.76. The winner, South Australia's Charlotte McAuliffe, ran 24.25. The nerves were back in long jump after she hit the front by 1cm with a 5.66m jump early and, while trying to concentrate on bettering her own efforts, watched as everyone else tried too. "It just kind of drains you. You get nervous, waiting to see if they're going to jump further or not," she said. "It wasn't my PB but it was an okay jump in the conditions. It rained on my second and third run. It was wet and cold." She was among the medals in her triple jump and completed her program on a high anchoring the 4x200m relay gold for NSW. "It was pretty good. I wasn't expecting to go as well as I did," Krause said. Krause is coached by Temora's Greg Wiencke, as is Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang, who had a slightly similar week. His high was winning gold in the Under 16 Men's triple jump, also by 1cm. "I felt pretty good. I was pretty surprised. I haven't been doing that much triple jump training. I was mostly doing long. So I was happy to get the win," Okerenyang said. "I didn't even watch the last jump because I was that nervous. I turned the other way when he jumped. "It's pretty special to be the best in Australia. I'm really excited." Okerenyang soared to a personal best 13.74 metres, improving his mark by 24cm. With his parents and two older brothers at the stadium, he wasn't the only one excited. "Everyone was really and happy. They were all there watching." Okerenyang finished fifht in the long jump with a 6.06m leap, just a little short of his best. "My last jump probably would've got me a medal but it was a foul," he said. Older brother Godfrey's gradual return to the track took another step on Thursday when he ran two races in a day for the first time since a horror hamstring injury at Australian All Schools Championships in 2019. Promisingly, Okerenyang clocked a best 10.75 in the first round of Open heats and 10.93 in the second which was outside qualifying time. Kooringal-Wagga's Kippy Langat was fourth in the Men's Under 20 triple jump with a 14.52m effort.

