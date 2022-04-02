sport, local-sport,

In a lifetime of football, Marrar coach Shane Lenon had never been involved in a draw. Until Saturday, when his Bombers conjured up one of the most unlikely of outcomes, snatching two premiership points with an after-the-siren goal to impressive new recruit Reid Gordon, having been down by 29 points at half-time. First things first, it begs the question: is it really like kissing your sister? "I've never tried that so I don't know, mate," said Lenon. "But as far as draws go, we've got to be pretty happy. But that's what this club is about. They don't throw the towel in, they keep having a crack for each other, and I think that showed today." Lenon was at pains to point out they weren't celebrating a win. But Marrar's 7.10 (52) to 8.4 (52) result did stretch their unbeaten streak at Langtry Oval out to a remarkable 30 games. They haven't been beaten on their home deck since Lenon arrived at the start of 2017. "As a coach you've got to be proud. But you can win every home game and if you don't add silverware and top it off with premierships - which we've been able to do - it probably means nothing. But it's something to be proud of, that's for sure," Lenon said. It was something that looked horribly unlikely in the first half as a new-look Hawks turned up to play and wasted no time looking like a force-in-the-making. Hawks coach Matt Hard had gone into the game unsure what to expect. But two completely different halves and a win snatched away at the last possible moment certainly wasn't on the radar. "I probably feel empty to an extent," Hard said. "But our best is very good... Marrar were always going to keep coming back, we knew that, but I felt we had control of the game still until the last 30 seconds. But that's footy, we've got to dust ourselves off and move on." An inspirational start from Brocke Argus up forward set the tone, with two goals inside four minutes and five marks in the first 16 minutes, opening up their forward line for Nico Sedgwick and Heath Northey to look dangerous. Where Marrar looked a little rattled, the Hawks were composed and seemed to be a team coming together quickly. Scoreboard pressure helped, kicking 4.1 in the first term and 4.1 in the second. When Ryan Bourne grabbed two in 10 minutes and Kieren McCarthy punished a Marrar error, it was a 30 point lead midway through the second term. Things went a little south when Argus was yellow carded and reported for a sling tackle on Jack Reynolds 17 minutes into the second term but the Hawks held momentum right to the main break. Lenon conceded Marrar were "probably 100-to-1" at that point and said errors and EWK pressure had them on the back foot. After the break, two different teams emerged as Marrar worked their way into the game, albeit slowly, with five straight misses. But they had momentum and Gordon, who was impressive even when the game was going against the Bombers, stepped up with the only two goals of the third term to have Marrar within two kicks at the last change. The comeback wasn't always pretty but the Bombers were desperate and soon within four points thanks to a Billy Toy snapped goal early, before EWK finally found some field position. They managed two behinds, to Bourne and Jarrod Turner, for an important six point margin but couldn't find a goal and couldn't regain full control. Fatigue didn't help and cramps hampered players including Northey. The Bombers went forward three times in the last few minutes but the ball came straight back out twice. Then, with 10 seconds left, they went deep again towards Gordon where the ball went to ground. In the ensuring scramble, Gordon was granted a free after he was held back. The siren sounded, he went back and kicked truly for a stunning level up. It was a fitting finish after a superb club debut for the former Wagga Tiger. For the Hawks, it certainly was a win that got away, but two points might prove better than none. "It has to be doesn't it?" Hard said. "Fatigue set in in the second half I believe but the boys all contributed early. We had five guys playing their first game today and they fitted in really well. "We'll learn how to play together as a group as we go on... but it's most definitely a missed opportunity." Kieren McCarthy had a very strong game and Hard was pleased with Hayden Nelson in defence while many Hawks popped up at different times. Apart from Gordon, Marrar's leaders stepped up when they needed someone, from Zach Walgers, to the Reynolds brothers, and skipper Jackson Moye, who had been forward early but went into the middle and made his presence felt in the second term. The Hawks are at home to Temora next week; Marrar head to McPherson Oval to take on North Wagga. All four teams will be chasing their first win of the season. "It's hollow. No-one sings the song," Lenon said of the draw, before noting it was one of three games that went down to the wire in a thrilling opening round. "But what a way to start the year ... it was a pretty good game, it was a cracker. "It's going to be a good comp." Full time: Marrar 1.2, 3.3, 5.8, 7.10 (52) EWK 4.1, 8.2, 8.2, 8.4 (52) Goals: (Marrar) Reid Gordon 4, Billy Toy 1, Nic Cooper 1, Nick Molkentin 1; (EWK) Brocke Argus 2, Ryan Bourne 2, Kieren McCarthy 1, Nico Sedgwick 1, Will Thomas 1, Jarrod Turner 1. Best: (Marrar) Reid Gordon, Zach Walgers, Jack Reynolds, Harry Reynolds, Nick Molkentin, Jackson Moye; (EWK) Kieren McCarthy, Hayden Nelson, Harry Fitzsimmons, Luke Cuthbert, Kyle North-flanagan, Nick Curran.

