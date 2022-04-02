sport, local-sport,

Kangaroos utilised some added star power to take out the inaugural Group Nine women's nines on Saturday. NSW Women's Premiership player Akira Kelly scored both of the Wagga's side tries in the final. Her links with Kangaroos playmaker Tarnayar Hinch brought her to the competition and definitely some extra quality to the blossoming event. The 10-4 win over Albury capped in the final off an unbeaten run for Kangaroos and secured them the $1000 first prize. They enjoyed wins over Brothers, Harden and Albury in the pool stage before finishing off the job in the final at Parramore Park. READ MORE Only four teams took part in the first edition of the women's tackle tournament, however Group Nine director Gabe Knight was pleased with how the day unfolded. "It was really good considering we had four teams," Knight said. "It all ran smoothly, there were no injuries and there was some good quality footy." Knight did not take to the field for Kangaroos, instead preferring to focus on her administration role. However she was pleased with the feedback from clubs. "Everyone said it was really good and they would come back next year but we just need to make sure we book in a time nice and early and work in around all the other pre-season happenings," Knight said. Now she's looking to use it to ensure the competition returns bigger and better next year. "As an organising group we will sit down and have a look at what we can do better and what to change or keep," Knight said. "It was a good amount of people to learn from." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/a70d6b6f-39a9-4f1f-87de-300e55f9b998.jpg/r1461_420_3960_1832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg