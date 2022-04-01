news, local-news,

A fire in a reserve near Wagga - which occurred just hours before the bushfire danger period ended - is a reminder residents should remain vigilant, the NSW Rural Fire Service says. Crews from the NSW RFS Riverina Zone and Fire and Rescue NSW's Turvey Park station responded to the fire within the Silvalite Reserve, west of Lloyd, about 3.45pm on Thursday. Riverina RFS operational officer Bradley Stewart said the fire was contained to a small area of the reserve, south of Red Hill Road and near the Olympic Highway, by firefighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW. "It is believed that the fire was caused by a passing train having suffered some form of mechanical failure," he said. Mr Stewart said while the bush fire danger period ended at midnight on Thursday, the risk of bush and grass fires remained. IN OTHER NEWS: "There is still a risk, it remains dry out there and it will continue to remain dry until we get rain," he said. "While the bushfire danger period has ended, there are still legal obligations for those who may wish to burn off, which includes notifying neighbours, including across water and roads, at least 24 hours in advance and notifying the RFS 24 hours in advance." Mr Stewart said people should ensure they have adequate fire breaks and equipment. "Should you observe an unattended fire, an escaped fire or a fire threatening lives and property, please call triple zero immediately," he said.

