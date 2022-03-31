news, local-news,

FIREFIGHTERS have worked quickly to contain a grass fire that burned on Wagga's outskirts on Thursday afternoon. Fire and Rescue NSW crews and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were called to the fire, located in bushland south of Red Hill Road and next to the Olympic Highway, about 3.45pm. FRNSW Riverina Zone Commander Stewart Alexander said the fire, which was about 80 metres by 20 metres in size, had burned near the highway. IN OTHER NEWS Superintendent Alexander urged motorists travelling through the area to exercise caution as firefighters were working near the roadway and smoke was affecting visibility on the road. The fire was reported as under control shortly after 5pm. "Firefighters are now working on blacking out the area, some parts are hard to access," Superintendent Alexander said. "They may be there for another hour or so doing that." It is unknown at this time how the fire started. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/4a7686c9-817b-4874-9059-f65690025f23.jpg/r0_17_805_472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg