Investigative roadwork will disrupt traffic on the Olympic Highway north of Wagga this weekend. Road surface and soil subsurface investigations will take place on the highway between Old Narrandera Road and Boorooma Street to help plan for future upgrades. The work will be carried out from 6am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Traffic control, single lane closures and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours. The future upgrades include the installation of traffic lights at the highway's intersection with Old Narrandera Road, as well as extending the southbound Boorooma Street on-ramp as a new lane on the highway. The concept design for the upgrades also includes a second northbound lane on the highway from south of Old Narrandera Road, which will join the existing Boorooma Street off-ramp into Estella. Transport for NSW said motorists should plan their trip, allow extra travel time and follow the direction of traffic control and all signs.

